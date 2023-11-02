PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday November 2nd

Community Connection Was Live With The Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. Luncheon At George’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar on 71st and Binford BLVD.

THEIR FAMOUS RELISH, BARBEQUE, & HOT SAUCE WAS BEING SOLD!!!

About Mozel Sanders: “Mozel Sanders Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been feeding the hungry for over 50 years. Last year, the foundation served over 10,000 hot meals on Thanksgiving Day. The Mozel Sanders Foundation gives hope to the hungry and empowers youth & adults in Central Indiana.”

To Donate:

Text MOZEL to 53-555

Call 317.636.7985