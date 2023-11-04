PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Jekalyn Carr Makes Daytime TV National Debut

With Inspiring Performance and Interview on

The Tamron Hall Show

Watch Jekalyn Carr Perform “I Believe God” on Tamron Hall

GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning Jekalyn Carr’s brand-new self-titled album, JEKALYN, is available now via WayNorth Music. JEKALYN is preceded by the Billboard Gospel National Airplay #1 single, “I Believe God.” The single “I Believe God” marks Carr’s seventh career #1 on Billboard. Carr stopped by the Tamron Hall Show to promote her new album and inspire the viewing audience with a performance of her chart-topping single, “I Believe God.”