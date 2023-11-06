Community Connection Monday November 6th 2023
TOMORROW (TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7th) IS ELECTION DAY—6:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M.
All Voting Information Here: https://vote.indy.gov/
Full List Of Vote Centers: https://vote.indy.gov/vote-centers/
VOTER PROTECTION HOTLINE
866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683
Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Communication’s Director Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live!
Scams & Fraud You Need To Be Aware Of:
Avoid Holiday Scams
Health Care Scams To Be Aware Of During Open Enrollment
What you need to know about zombie debt
Responding to a phony bank text message that could cost you thousands
Why you should never pay to recover your social media account
and more!
Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker
Articles: https://www.bbb.org/article/scams/14295-bbb-warning-beware-medicare-and-aca-scams-during-open-enrollment?fbclid=IwAR0xTMYURGGw8u-wZJb3Laq8C_e8ygYDTdfHUGt083ImukKTPPZwt9z4CwI
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
The Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Mom Of Four Balances A Business, A Career And Motherhood