PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday November 6th 2023

TOMORROW (TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7th) IS ELECTION DAY—6:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M.

All Voting Information Here: https://vote.indy.gov/

Full List Of Vote Centers: https://vote.indy.gov/vote-centers/

VOTER PROTECTION HOTLINE

866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683

Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Communication’s Director Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live!

Scams & Fraud You Need To Be Aware Of:

Avoid Holiday Scams

Health Care Scams To Be Aware Of During Open Enrollment

What you need to know about zombie debt

Responding to a phony bank text message that could cost you thousands

Why you should never pay to recover your social media account

and more!

https://www.bbb.org/

Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

Articles: https://www.bbb.org/article/scams/14295-bbb-warning-beware-medicare-and-aca-scams-during-open-enrollment?fbclid=IwAR0xTMYURGGw8u-wZJb3Laq8C_e8ygYDTdfHUGt083ImukKTPPZwt9z4CwI