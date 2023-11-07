Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday November 7th 2023

Published on November 7, 2023

TODAY is ELECTION DAY! The Polls Are Open Until 6:00 PM!

Voting Information: https://vote.indy.gov/

Find your vote center here: https://vote.indy.gov/vote-centers/

View a sample ballot here: https://www.indy.gov./activity/find-a-sample-ballot

