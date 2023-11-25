PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

GRAMMY®, DOVE AND STELLAR AWARD-NOMINEE

MELVIN CRISPELL, III

RELEASES NEW HOLIDAY SINGLE “THE FIRST NOEL”

AND SECOND SINGLE “GOD IS” (RADIO EDIT)

Nashville, TN (November 10, 2023) – GRAMMY®, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III has released his latest digital single with “The First Noel.” Melvin’s rendition of this timeless holiday classic ushers in the holiday season to bring joy on this new arrangement with his bright vocals and lively melodies.

In addition to Melvin’s holiday release, he recently released a radio edit version of the powerful song “God Is” from his latest solo album No Failure. The new radio and digital single “God Is” (Radio Edit) is out at Gospel radio now. Melvin’s spirited vocals and the country-tinged accompaniment on “God Is” have already made it a popular hit among fans, who have praised the song’s cheerful vibe and Melvin’s performances on the road.

Melvin Crispell, III, made his solo recording debut after breaking out as the Season 9 winner of the singing competition BET’s “Sunday Best” in 2019. His debut album I’ve Got a Testimony not only achieved GRAMMY, Stellar, and Dove Award nominations but also featured his chart-topping hit single “Wonderful Is Your Name,” written by his late father, the illustrious gospel composer Melvin Crispell Jr. Melvin’s sophomore album No Failure, released in June, has already received widespread acclaim. The album’s first single, “Alright,” earned a nomination for Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year at the 54th GMA Dove Awards.

Melvin is currently enchanting audiences in cities across the country with his soul-stirring live performances. Catch Melvin in a city near you throughout November and December, for a list of upcoming dates and cities visit: https://www.melvincrispell.com/.