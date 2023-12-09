PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

JJ Hairston Releases First Ever Christmas Album

JOY IS HERE

And Embark on City Winery Multi-City Holiday Tour

Today, MNRK Music Group in partnership with JamesTown Music announce the new album JOY IS HERE, from GRAMMY-nominated, multiple Stellar Award winner, Billboard Music Award-winning, and Top Gospel Artist, JJ Hairston. Hairston releases his long-awaited first ever Christmas album, JOY IS HERE, recorded live in July 2023 at All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA) Washington, DC. The album, JOY IS HERE, features a mix of holiday classics with Hairston’s signature style as well as originals. JOY IS HERE is available now wherever music is sold and streamed.

JOY IS HERE features stand out collaborations with Trina Hairston, Melvin Crispell, III, Brittney Wright, Jason Clayborn & Gathering Place Worship Choir and more. JJ Hairston will perform the album track, “Joy To The World” on Monday, November 6th on The Tamron Hall Show – marking his daytime television debut.

Founded in 1991, the once 35-member church choir from Bridgeport, CT has transformed into a Billboard chart topping national gospel artist, birthing Billboard Gospel #1 hits such as, “You Deserve It,” and “Miracle Worker.” Currently, JJ Hairston is continuing his devotion to a greater purpose alongside his wife, Trina Hairston, serving as Campus Pastors for All Nations Worship Assembly (ANWA) Washington, DC campus.

Hairston will embark on a multi-city holiday tour at various City Winery locations this holiday season. The “JOY IS HERE” Tour will kick off November 20th in New York, making its way through Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and more. Tickets can be purchased at citywinery.com.

Follow JJ Hairston on social media using the handle @JJHairston (IG); and on Facebook at Facebook.com/JJ.Hairston.Official.