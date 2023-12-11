Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday December 7th 2023

Published on December 11, 2023

9th Annual Citywide Christmas Musical | Sunday December 10th, 6PM – 8:30 PM (Doors Open at 5:30 PM) | At Mt. Carmel Church 9610 E. 42nd St. Indianapolis, IN

“Our featured guest is National Gospel Recording Artist, Earnest Pugh. Also featuring performances by The City-Wide Mass Choir, Andreye Speed & Co., and BRAVE! Featured directors: Lamar Campbell, Sherri Garrison, Rev. Jason Powell, L LeBron Wilson & Diane White Davis. All monetary donations will benefit the E3 project and Brave Arts Inc.”
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sport’s Segment On Community Connection!
