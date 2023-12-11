PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday December 11th 2023

“HOPE FOR CHRISTMAS” 6th ANNUAL EVENT FOR THE HOMELESS | Friday December 22nd, 10 AM – Noon (Or until supplies last) | The Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay 430 S. Alabama

FREE for ADULT homeless men and women to attend and homeless youth!

NO pre-registration required, ADULT homeless individuals, individuals living in transitional housing or shelters encouraged to attend and YOUTH that are homeless, Homeless shelter providers who have passenger vans are welcome to bring your residents in groups, Supplies will be issued on a first come, first served basis until supplies last

About: ““Hope for Christmas”, sponsored by the H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Prosper Economically) TEAM presents their 6th annual FREE event on Dec. 22, 2023 in partnership with and held at the Irsay YMCA in downtown Indianapolis along with several other generous donors and sponsors and volunteers to provide support, fellowship and needed supplies to homeless adults. Individuals can come to the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay, located at 430 S. Alabama Street, to receive Christmas bags full of useful items. Any questions, please call/text Kim Boyd at 317.657.2939 or via email at klb2600@gmail.com”

A Visit From Santa! | Tuesday December 12th & 19th 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM | 300 East Fall Creek Parkway N Drive | Presented By Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman

Center Township Trustee’s Office Homeless Outreach Winter Wish List – Trustee Freeman’s Faith In A Case On Wheels!

We Are Asking For Donations! Donations may be dropped off Monday – Friday 8 AM – 4 PM at 300 East Fall Creek PKW N Drive

Items Needed: Handwarmers/Socks, Razors, Soap (Body/Face), Washcloths/Dry Towels, Snacks, Toothpaste/Toothbrush, Sanitary Wipes, Toilet Paper, Any Other Essential Items

For More Info, Call 317-431-3442

4th Annual Fatherhood Celebration & Appreciation Recognition Of Dads | Saturday December 16th From 1 PM – 4 PM | Martin University 2186 North Sherman Drive | Presented By DADD GROUP

“All dads come out and celebrate fatherhood with us! Hosted by the Dads Infant Safe Sleep Workgroup (DADD).

Enjoy the unveiling of our video: “Fatherhood in Indy: DADD at Work” An afternoon “film” with lunch, free gift shopping, games, prizes, and awards* Connect with community resources. Family invited!

For More Information email: jfann@marionhealth.org or lfunches@iu.edu *Food, Prizes, and Gifts WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Winter Wonderland Community Christmas Giveaway 2023 | Sunday December 16th From 3 PM – 6 PM | Lawrence North High School Door 21 South Side Of The School 7802 Hague Road, Indianapolis 46256 | Presented By Indy Superb Care Agency

HCBS Waiver Provider

“Come one come all come help us celebrate Christmas with joy and cheers. Come party with the big men himself and other special guests. We have games, food, entertainment, and much much more. Santa will be giving gifts to everyone that’s in the Christmas spirit.”

For More Info:Call: 317-941-7474 Email: indysuperbcareagency@gmail.com