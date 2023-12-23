PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

The Group Fire

Ignites Holiday Spirit with Soulful Christmas EP,

“The Gift” LISTEN!

“Now Available on All Digital Streaming Platforms!”

The Group Fire, acclaimed two-time #1 Gospel Billboard artists, have kindled the festive spirit with the release of their first-ever Christmas EP, “THE GIFT.” Click to listen.

Comprising of two sets of brothers – Terelle Cooper, Juwan Cooper, Justin Cooper, Tajohn Hill, and Al Hill – The Group Fire brings a harmonious blend of talent and infectious enthusiasm to unwrap a holiday gift for music lovers everywhere.

This six-track project, which hit the airwaves on November 3, 2023, has swiftly become a contender for the best stocking stuffer of 2023, offering a soulful blend of classic Christmas tunes that promise to stand the test of time.

As a departure from their usual gospel offerings, “The Gift” marks The Group Fire’s fourth studio project and their inaugural venture into the realm of Christmas music.

The EP features beloved holiday classics such as “O Come All Ye Faithful, “This Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Give Love on Christmas Day,” “Christmas Time is Here,” and “Winter Wonderland,” infused with The Group Fire’s unique flavor that sets them apart in the holiday music landscape.

Terelle, Juwan, Justin, Al, and Tajohn bring a fresh perspective to each song, ensuring that their renditions maintain the integrity and classic stylings of the original compositions.

The warm, melodious harmonies that are a trademark of The Group Fire are woven throughout each track, complemented by soulful leads that evoke heartfelt emotions.

Produced by Steve Cooper and co-produced by Terelle, Juwan, and Justin Cooper for Silk Productions, “The Gift” is being hailed as the gift that keeps on giving.

A compilation of songs carefully curated to keep listeners in the holiday spirit well into the new year, it serves as the first half of their Christmas Deluxe Edition, scheduled for release in 2024.

The Group Fire shares their thoughts on “The Gift” in a series of quotes:

Terelle Cooper: “Can you imagine making Christmas music in the middle of the summer? Hopefully, like Donny Hathaway and Nat King Cole, The Group Fire will bring such Christmas joy to you and your family.”

Juwan Cooper: “I had a blast co-producing, harmonizing, and plucking my bass on some iconic Christmas classics. Till next year, Merry Christmas and blessings.”

Justin Cooper: “My favorite holiday is Christmas. I remember when I was a kid, I asked Santa for a set of drums. Little did I know, I would be playing drums and singing on this Christmas album. So, here’s my gift from me to you. Hope you enjoy.”

Al Hill: “On this project, one of my favorite songs is ‘Give Love on Christmas Day.’ I am overwhelmed with excitement to share the love the fellas and I put in on some of our favorite classic Christmas tunes.”

Tajohn Hill: “Christmas is a time for giving and spreading love, and this year I’m happy we are able to give the world a special gift with our rendition of the Christmas songs we all grew up on.”