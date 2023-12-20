Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Wednesday December 20th 2023

Published on December 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday December 20th 2023

A Full Show Of Open Lines For Our Last Live Show Of 2023!

We took listener’s favorite Christmas songs and reminisced about the highlights of the past year.

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close