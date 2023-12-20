PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Hospitals in Marion County will soon enact temporary visitor restrictions due to the rise of respiratory infections and disease.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Marion County Public Health Department said the rise of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV this season has created too much risk for patients and visitors alike.

The current plan is to prevent visits from anyone who is below 18 years old and suffering from symptoms such as fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and runny nose.

You can call your local hospital or visit their web site to find out when they will begin restrictions and if there are any special exceptions, which could include visiting someone who’s nearing the end of life.

The following hospital systems in Marion County are now using visitor restrictions: Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health, and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, says you should make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated, “getting vaccinated for flu helps protect everyone, but especially the very young and those over age 65. Vaccines for RSV and COVID-19 are also very important. RSV vaccine is recommended for pregnant women and for adults ages 60 and older. Like the flu vaccine, updated COVID-19 vaccine is available and recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.”

As for anyone outside of Marion County, it’s recommended you check with your local health department and hospital, just in case any restrictions are enacted.

Nearly a dozen people have died from the flu so far this season, including a child. COVID-19 cases are still causing hospitalizations, and RSV is especially dangerous for children and the elderly.

The post Marion Co. Hospitals Enacting Visitor Restrictions Due to Health Concerns appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Marion Co. Hospitals Enacting Visitor Restrictions Due to Health Concerns was originally published on wibc.com