Why There Won’t Be a White Christmas In Indianapolis This Year

STATEWIDE–If you think there will be snow on Christmas in Indiana, think again. High temperatures will reach the 50 degree mark across the state for at least the next week.

There is, however, chances for rain this weekend.

“We are looking for rain to move in. Given how dry the ground has been, this rain will be welcome. There are chances for rain Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and even on Christmas,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says there simply won’t be enough cold air to create snow.

“Instead, we’ll have warmer southerly winds flowing into the Ohio Valley and into central Indiana,” said Puma.

It’s not uncommon for Indiana to not have a White Christmas. There was snow on Christmas last year in some spots.

“But the last time we had substantial snow, and I’m talking more than three inches in Indianapolis, was 2010. It’s not too often we get one, but we do every once in a while,” said Puma.

You can hear the full interview with Puma below.

