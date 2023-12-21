Listen Live
Local/State News

Why There Won’t Be a White Christmas In Indianapolis This Year

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Christmas forecast

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–If you think there will be snow on Christmas in Indiana, think again. High temperatures will reach the 50 degree mark across the state for at least the next week.

There is, however, chances for rain this weekend.

“We are looking for rain to move in. Given how dry the ground has been, this rain will be welcome. There are chances for rain Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and even on Christmas,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says there simply won’t be enough cold air to create snow.

“Instead, we’ll have warmer southerly winds flowing into the Ohio Valley and into central Indiana,” said Puma.

It’s not uncommon for Indiana to not have a White Christmas. There was snow on Christmas last year in some spots.

“But the last time we had substantial snow, and I’m talking more than three inches in Indianapolis, was 2010. It’s not too often we get one, but we do every once in a while,” said Puma.

You can hear the full interview with Puma below.

 

The post Why There Won’t Be a White Christmas In Indianapolis This Year appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Why There Won’t Be a White Christmas In Indianapolis This Year  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close