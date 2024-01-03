The Praise Indy Report with Rita Green: Demetrius West 20th Anniversary and Live Recording Featuring the Jesus Promoters

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Demetrius West 20th Anniversary and Live Recording Featuring the Jesus Promoters

Come celebrate 20 years of incredible gospel music with Demetrius West and the Jesus Promoters! This special event will be held at Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, IN, USA. Get ready to experience an unforgettable night filled with soul-stirring melodies and powerful worship. Join us as we witness the live recording of their latest album, capturing the essence of their remarkable journey. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an electrifying atmosphere of praise and worship. Mark your calendars and get ready to be blessed!

