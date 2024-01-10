Community Connection Wednesday January 10th, 2024

Author & Storyteller Aleta Hodge joins Tina speaking about her new play, “Storm: A Play About The Rich History Of Indiana Avenue”.
Featuring contributing analyst, James Patterson.
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Signs You May Be Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024