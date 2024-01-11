Community Connection Thursday January 11th, 2024

Radio One’s own David Gray joins us in covering a multitude of topics, including national politics, community events, and more! We are then joined by the dynamic Danny Bridges of the Indianapolis Recorder to recap an eventful week in sports!
