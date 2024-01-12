Community Connection Friday January 12th, 2024
Leading into the King Holiday weekend, we are joined by a superstar panel of guests including community activist, Dr. Thomas Brown, Associate Minister of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Marilyn Gill, and of course Rev. Dr. Brigitte Franklin, who is the granddaughter of famed civil rights activist, Rev. C.L. Franklin!
Featuring our resident contributing analyst, James Patterson.
