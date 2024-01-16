Community Connection Tuesday January 16th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, BBB of Indianapolis’ Director of Communications, Jennifer Adamany alerts the community to new scam tactics to avoid. Then, Tina is joined by Indianapolis’ Interim Chief of Police, Chief Christopher Bailey to discuss his plans for IMPD.
