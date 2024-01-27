10 Illinois Holds Off Hoosiers

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CHAMPAIGN, IL.—The 10th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini were able to fight off the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon 70-62.

The game was tied at 62-62 with 1:03 left, but the Illini scored the last eight points of the game to win.

Indiana finished the game 0-9 from the three point line. It was the first time that Indiana did not make a three-pointer in 14 years.

They also shot 12-22 from the free throw line.

Indiana’s Malik Reneau led all scorers with 21 points and seven rebounds. Mackenzie Mgbako had 12 points and 12 rebounds. The other double figure scorer for the Hoosiers was Xavier Johnson with 14 points.

Illinois was led by Marcus Domask who had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana is now 12-8 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 15-5 on the year with a 6-3 Big Ten record.

Next up for Indiana is a home game against Iowa Tuesday night at 7 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

