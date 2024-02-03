PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit

Prepares Leaders for the Challenges of Tomorrow:

Tackles AI + Technology, Innovation and Need for

Community Transformation

The first of three T.D. Jakes Group conferences visiting North Texas in 2024 explores the strategic power of “Timing is Everything” for business and spiritual leaders

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Business and spiritual leaders from around the world will share their expertise on how to build, grow and uplift entrepreneurs and businesses founded in faith at T.D. Jakes’ 2024 International Leadership Summit. The 13th annual conference will return to Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, March 21-23, 2024. Media credentialing is now open, and applications may be submitted online.

In a volatile culture, understanding and leveraging optimal timing is crucial for leaders, and no matter the industry, timing is everything. This year’s International Leadership Summit will focus on harnessing the power of timing. The event will help leaders and visionaries gain a competitive edge by equipping them with the wisdom to recognize the rhythms to effective leadership and innovation to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

With AI and the increasing prevalence of “deep fakes” entering the national conversation recently, the International Leadership Summit will once again tap into the cultural zeitgeist to address topics of interest and usefulness to attendees. One of the timelier topics being discussed at this year’s conference is AI and technology. Experts Robert Thompson, Dr. Brandy Alfred and Aisha Bowe will address the impact on communities, businesses and organizations. Both tips and pitfalls will show business and spiritual leaders how to utilize the power of technology while not falling prey to its challenges and vulnerabilities. Experts Terence Jackson and Hari Krishna will also lend their wisdom on how to safeguard data.

The International Leadership Summit continues to be a crucial gathering of business and spiritual leaders discussing the most pressing issues of the day while collaborating to solve society’s most complex problems and is one of the most transformative leadership conferences as a standard-bearer for values-based business learning and professional development.

The International Leadership Summit, for which Wells Fargo is the presenting sponsor, will be the first of three conferences the T.D. Jakes Group will host in 2024 to empower leaders and diverse communities around the world. Following International Leadership Summit, Good Soil will take place June 13-15, 2024, in Dallas to catalyze and support diverse business owners. Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Woman Evolve is set to return to Arlington, Texas, Sep. 26-28, 2024. Woman Evolve’s mission is to equip women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. The three conferences are expected to bring an economic impact of more than $100 million to Texas, nearly double the economic impact of Texas-OU weekend ($51 million).