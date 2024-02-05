The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Detroit-bred gospel group The Clark Sisters are often hailed as “legendary,” and for good reason! The 66th Grammy award weekend just added another accolade to the list.

During the Recording Academy’s 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony and annual Grammys reception, which took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 3 (one day before the 2024 Grammys), the sister group was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award!

The special award recognizes “creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.

All five of the original Clark Sister members were mentioned as honorees, including Denise, who left the group in 1986, according to Detroit News. Other 2024 Lifetime Achievement honorees include Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, and more.

Twinkie Clark showed her appreciation in an Instagram post, including a salute to her late mother—Dr. Mattie Moss Clark—who founded the group and turned it over to Twinkie in its early years.

“Thank you Recording Academy for honoring me and my sisters, The Clark Sisters with the Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award. I am both honored and humbled. First, praise be to God the Center of my life. Also thank you to my Mother, my mentor and my teacher. And last but not least Thank You to our fans and supporters, I love you. Pray for me as I continue to reach for more souls through the ministry of music. Love Twinkie,” she wrote.

Last night, during the Grammy Award ceremony, Faith City Music released a tribute performance (featuring Tim Bowman Jr. and Kim Burrell) to The Clark Sisters.

