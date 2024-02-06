Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

Published on February 6, 2024

On today’s Community Connection, open lines as we invite Indianapolis Attorney Tyjuan Garrett on to the show & react to today’s judgement against Donald Trump.

Black History Month Donald Trump Open Lines Tina Cosby

