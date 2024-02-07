Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, February 7th, 2024

Published on February 7, 2024

Today is National Black HIV Awareness Day and here on Community Connection, Actor & Activist Malik Yoba joins our show before his Fireside Conversation tonight at Martin University. Join us as we discuss the stigma surrounding HIV & how we can make our community better aware of the facts!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson

