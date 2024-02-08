Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday, February 8th, 2024

February 8, 2024

Community Connection Thursday, February 8th, 2024

On today’s Community Connection, CEO of Helping Veterans and Families Emmy Hildebrand joins us to give vital information about her company and how they aid homeless and at-risk veterans with acute needs such as housing & employment assistance. Then, our resident sports guru, Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges returns with reactions to the NBA trade deadline & The Big Game on Sunday!

