Performers For 2024 GRAMMYs

Published on February 10, 2024

According to the bellereport.com

Performers For 2024 GRAMMYs

 

Los Angeles, CA – February 5, 2024 — GRAMMY night just got bigger! The Premiere Ceremony kicked off with an opening number featuring a performance by J. IvyLarkin PoePentatonixSheila E., and Jordin Sparks. Other artists performing also included  nominees Adam BlackstoneBrandy ClarkKirk FranklinRobert GlasperBob JamesLaufeyTerrace Martin, and Gaby Moreno, as well as GRAMMY-nominated recording artist/drummer Harvey Mason Sr. Acclaimed songwriter/producer and activist Justin Tranter, was tapped as the 2024 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony.

 

Taking place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles hours before the 2024 GRAMMYs, the 2024 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony, officially known as the 66th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, is a special presentation in which the majority of the night’s GRAMMY Awards are awarded, but are not televised.

 

The night was also a big night for Gospel artists as well with Tye Tribbett taking home the Award for Best Gospel Album and Kirk Frankin won his 20th Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song (“All Things”).

 

Below is a list of all of the nominees and winners. 

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
  • Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
  • Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
  • Melvin Crispell III – God Is
  • Kirk Franklin – All Things

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • Blessing Offor – Believe
  • Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
  • Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
  • for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
  • Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
  • Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Best Gospel Album

  • Erica Campbell – I Love You
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
  • Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
  • Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
  • Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • Blessing Offor – My Tribe
  • Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
  • Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
  • Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
  • Phil Wickham – I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

  • The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
  • Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
  • Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
  • Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
  • Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Congratulations to all nominated and winners in your category.

