Renovating a house for $50K or less, in 50 days or less…. sounds like a tall task, but that’s exactly what Burlington, NC couple Dedric & Krystal Polite set out to do on their hit show, 50/50 Flip (which just launched its 2nd season on HULU). The Polites stopped by the FOXY studios to chat with Karen Clark about how they got into real estate, how their show launched, and most importantly, passing the knowledge to others so that they can build generational wealth.

Season two of 50/50 Flip is now streaming on HULU, and you can connect with Dedric & Krystal on Instagram.

“50/50 Flip’s” Dedric & Krystal Polite Speak on Revitalizing NC Communities & Growing Generational Wealth was originally published on foxync.com