Community Connection Wednesday, February 14th, 2024
Happy Valentine’s Day! On today’s Community Connection, we are one day away from the Tip-Off of NBA All-Star Weekend! Join us as we cover all that you need to know, from the people in the know!
Featuring contributing analyst, James Patterson!
