Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Jesse Owens Story: Outjump the Competition”

Are you ready to win today? As we celebrate Black History Month, I want to celebrate the winning lessons of Jesse Owens. Jesse Owens was a world class athlete who went to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany with amazing skills, a big dream and great faith. Adolf Hitler said that there was no way a black athlete can compete on the same level as the German athletes and refused to even shake the hand of the black athletes.

Jesse Owens did not worry about the snub. He just concentrated on his dream. He continued to dream even after having 3 foot faults. He had one more try or he would be disqualified. He focused on the dream and continued to have faith and on his final attempt he out jumped everyone and won the gold medal. He went on to win 4 gold medals, won for every event he participated in a dream mixed with confident determination and persistence will always change your destiny. Do it now.

The Jesse Owens Story: Outjump the Competition | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com