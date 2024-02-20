PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday, February 20th, 2024

On this Tuesday edition of Community Connection, we kick off an abbreviated week with a recap of the incredible All-Star Weekend events and activities with our own Deon Levingston & the Voice Box of Indiana, Hot 100.9’s B-Swift! Then, we get serious about the mental health of black men as Devon Holyfield & the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside invite our listeners out to their 3rd Annual Black Male Mental Health Summit, taking place this Friday!