Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Tuesday, February 20th, 2024

Published on February 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday, February 20th, 2024

On this Tuesday edition of Community Connection, we kick off an abbreviated week with a recap of the incredible All-Star Weekend events and activities with our own Deon Levingston & the Voice Box of Indiana, Hot 100.9’s B-Swift! Then, we get serious about the mental health of black men as Devon Holyfield & the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside invite our listeners out to their 3rd Annual Black Male Mental Health Summit, taking place this Friday!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close