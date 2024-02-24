PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Oprah Winfrey Network to Broadcast the

National Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

SENECA FALLS, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The National Women’s Hall of Fame, the nation’s first and oldest nonprofit dedicated to honoring distinguished American women, today announced that the first-ever broadcast of the 2024 National Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air on OWN on Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m. during Women’s History Month. The hour-long primetime broadcast will recognize the Hall’s 2024 Inductee Class and women’s contributions to history and will feature inspirational highlights from the Inductees’ lives, performers, special guests, and more.

“This historic Ceremony will showcase the importance of uplifting women and celebrating those who continue to rise as leaders,” said Jennifer Gabriel, CEO of the National Women’s Hall of Fame. “The broadcast will allow those at home to hear the voices and stories of outstanding women and will inspire future generations of women from coast to coast.”

The 2024 National Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is a historic opportunity to watch the recognition of the 2024 Inductee class, consisting of Patricia Bath, Ruby Bridges, Elouise Cobell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Peggy McIntosh, Judith Plaskow, Loretta Ross, Sandy Stone, Anna Wessels Williams, and Serena Williams.

The event will be filmed in New York City and produced by the National Women’s Hall of Fame in partnership with Van Wagner Productions (“VWP”).

For more information about the National Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Inductees, and the broadcast, visit WomenOfTheHall.org.