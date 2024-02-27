Listen Live
Praise Indy Report

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Demetrius West Featuring Jesus Promoters 20 Year Celebration & Live Recording

Published on February 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green

Source: R1 / R1

Demetrius West Featuring Jesus Promoters 20 Year Celebration & Live Recording

Get ready to experience a powerful live recording and 20 year celebration of ministry as Demetrius West and the Jesus Promoters commemorate two decades of singing gospel music with a celebration and live recording event on March 8th at 7 pm. Hosted at Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, IN, USA, this milestone occasion promises an night of praise!

Attendees can anticipate a transcendent experience as they witness the live recording of the group’s latest album, capturing the essence of their extraordinary musical journey. From powerful vocals to stirring instrumentals, Demetrius West and the Jesus Promoters are renowned for their ability to usher in the spirit of God with their strong and anointed voices that have landed them on the top of the gospel billboard charts many times with number 1 hit records.

Related Stories

Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in an electrifying atmosphere of praise and worship. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their music, this event is not to be missed. Join us as we celebrate 20 years of spreading the message of faith, hope, and love through the power of gospel music. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening of praise and refreshing.

 

Demetrius West featuring Jesus Promoters 20 year Celebration & Live Recording

Source: Reginald Lamar Sankey Jr. / Reginald Lamar Sankey Jr.

RELATED TAGS

Demetrius West

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close