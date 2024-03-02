Listen Live
Indy’s Own to Celebrate 20th Year Anniversary with a Live Recording

Published on March 2, 2024

26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Source: Andrew Rose / Radio One Indy

Indy’s Own Demetrius West & Jesus Promoters will celebrate their 20th Anniversary Friday March 8, 2024 with a live recording. The special event will be held at the Westside Baptist Church 6321 La Pas Trail in Indianapolis, Indiana at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There will be special surprise guests and VIP seating available through eventbrite.com.

Demetrius grew up in Indianapolis and has been directing choirs for years. He started a choir Reflections of God Chorale and later a small group Authority before founding his current group Jesus Promoters. They have had hits such as Open The Floodgates, I’m Next and recently Great God. The celebration is a free will offering event with first come seating so plan on arriving early and having a good time in the Lord Friday March 8,2024 at the Westside Baptist Church 7:00 p.m.

