Helen Keller: A Bigger Vision | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Helen Keller: A Bigger Vision”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Helen Keller. Helen Keller was born able to see and hear. But as an infant contracting an illness that took her sight and hearing her parents refused to give her up to a home for the blind and deaf and decided to get a teacher to help her to learn to speak. And Sullivan was that teacher was able to help Helen, to learn to speak, and Helen went on to become one of the great communicators in the world and wrote 14 books and over 450 speeches on topics of faith, nature, racism, women’s rights and overcoming adversity.

While returning to America from an international speaking tour, a reporter asked her if there was anything worse than blindness and she said yes, having sight but no vision, I encourage you to work on your vision for the future. Scripture teaches us that without a vision of people perish, you can, if you think you can. Thank you Helen Keller!

