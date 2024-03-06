State Lawmakers On Time Crunch To Pass Bills Before Session Ends

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEHOUSE — It’s crunch time at the Statehouse as lawmakers have less than three days left to get any legislation they want to see become law through both chambers.

In the Senate, lawmakers passed 19 bills on Tuesday, many of which will have to go to conference committees since there are still conflicts with versions of those bills passed by the House. These committees are made up of representatives from both chambers.

One of those bills is a bill defining antisemitism on college campuses.

The original bill included the definition of antisemitism as seen by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. However, opponents of that provision say it will stifle free speech on college campuses insofar as banning criticism of the Israeli government.

The Senate Education Committee removed that provision which has outraged many Jewish supporters of the bill.

“There’s still six Americans that are prisoners,” said State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) on the violence happening in Gaza. “I wish this bill would say that American foreign policy should be that you got 24 hours to bring them home or you will know no depth of hell that the United States of America would go to bring them back. When October 7th happened, that is abhorrent and should never happen.”

Another bill likely moving to a conference committee is a bill that would provide free contraception to new mothers who are covered by Medicaid.

It was passed by the Senate along party lines. The House version included both sub-dermal implants and IUDs as options for birth control for new mothers through Medicaid, but the Senate removed IUDs from the bill. Republicans favored that to keep costs to a minimum.

“If we could help 100 women avoid an unintended pregnancy, the $2 million in Medicaid funds saved could go a long way,” said State Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange).

But Democrats say IUDs should be included.

“An IUD is one of the only options for these women,” said State Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington). “This bill does not give these women options.”

Lawmakers have until late Friday evening to finish everything they need to finish.

