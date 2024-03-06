Community Connection Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
On today’s Community Connection, we welcome Rev. Shonda Nicole Gladden & Mr. Precious Majors from the IU Indianapolis Multi-Cultural Center to speak on Social Justice education as well as its issues in our community.
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
