Community Connection Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

Published on March 6, 2024

On today’s Community Connection, we welcome Rev. Shonda Nicole Gladden & Mr. Precious Majors from the IU Indianapolis Multi-Cultural Center to speak on Social Justice education as well as its issues in our community.

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

