Sheriff: Teenage Boy Arrested for Hendricks County Shooting

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Indianapolis was killed in Hendricks County on Tuesday. Now police say they have made an arrest in the case.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon before 5 pm, police say they were told that a Honda Civic hit the back of a house on Memorial Knoll Drive. That is in the Eagle Crossing neighborhood near Eagle Crossing Drive.

“The homeowners and residents that were inside the house at the time of the crash luckily were not injured as a result of that crash,” said Captain Amanda Goings with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Goings says the only person they could find in the Civic was a 21-year-old man from Indianapolis.

“He appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to his torso. Emergency life-saving efforts were rendered at the time, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Goings.

Around 2 am Wednesday morning, Goings said they served a search warrant on McClain Drive with the assistance of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team.

“The suspect in the case is a 15-year-old male from Brownsburg. He was taken into custody. He is being preliminarily held at a juvenile facility for the criminal offenses of murder and dangerous possession of a firearm,” said Goings.

She says they are trying to figure out why the 15-year-old decided to shoot the 21-year-old.

