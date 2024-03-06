PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — You may remember hearing about a young man who was killed just months after his sister died at the hands of a police officer. Now, a teenager has been charged for that man’s murder.

Last month, the Allen County Coroner’s Office revealed that 21-year-old Divoryan Warren-Hill had been shot multiple times, as well as stabbed in the neck. Officers had found him dead inside a home on Lynn Avenue in Fort Wayne.

Now, police say they have arrested 19-year-old Leland Hairston for the murder of Warren-Hill.

Warren-Hill’s sister, DaChe’na, was shot and killed by Officer Mark Guzman on November 19th. The Prosecutor’s Office later announced that Guzman had “used necessary force” in that incident.

The post Fort Wayne Teenager Charged With Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fort Wayne Teenager Charged With Murder was originally published on wibc.com