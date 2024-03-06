FORT WAYNE, Ind. — You may remember hearing about a young man who was killed just months after his sister died at the hands of a police officer. Now, a teenager has been charged for that man’s murder.
Last month, the Allen County Coroner’s Office revealed that 21-year-old Divoryan Warren-Hill had been shot multiple times, as well as stabbed in the neck. Officers had found him dead inside a home on Lynn Avenue in Fort Wayne.
Now, police say they have arrested 19-year-old Leland Hairston for the murder of Warren-Hill.
Warren-Hill’s sister, DaChe’na, was shot and killed by Officer Mark Guzman on November 19th. The Prosecutor’s Office later announced that Guzman had “used necessary force” in that incident.
The post Fort Wayne Teenager Charged With Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Fort Wayne Teenager Charged With Murder was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists