According to the bellereport.com

TV ONE’S Acclaimed Series “UNSUNG” AND “UNCENSORED”

Return This Sunday March, 10

AT 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

“Unsung” Returns with Cold Chillin’ and

“Uncensored” with Ja Rule

(SILVER SPRING, MD) March 6, 2024 – Get ready for all new episodes of TV One’s original and longest-running series “UNSUNG” and “UNCENSORED” this Sunday, March 10 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. “UNSUNG” leads with Cold Chillin’ at 9 p.m. ET / 8C followed by “UNCENSORED”, which features iconic rapper Ja Rule, at 10 p.m. ET / 9C.

The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series “UNSUNG”, spotlights entertainment’s most talented, versatile, and influential music artists. This week’s episode explores the riveting story of Cold Chillin’, the iconic do-it-yourself record label that shaped New York’s music and cultural landscape and beyond in the early 1980s. With firsthand accounts from those who witnessed the rise, fall, and enduring legacy of Cold Chillin’, “UNSUNG” weaves together a compelling narrative, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the label’s impact on the hip-hop scene and its cultural significance.

Upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG include:

“UNSUNG”

3/17 – Chuckii Booker

3/24 – Candi Staton

3/31 – Donald Lawrence

4/7 – Blaque

4/14 – Stetsasonic

4/21 – Chingy

4/28 – DJ Special

UNCENSORED explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. The season debut episode highlights veteran actress, producer, director, and television host, Vivica A. Fox. With an extensive body of work that encompasses television, stage, and film credits, Fox is also an actress, philanthropist and businesswoman. Upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG include:

“UNCENSORED”

3/10 – Ja Rule

3/17 – Ginuwine

3/24 – Jasmine Guy

3/31 – Tamela Mann

4/7 – Christian Keyes

4/14 – Leon Robinson

4/21 – Raz-B

4/28 – Irv Gotti