RECALL ALERT: Jool Baby Recalls About 63K Infant Swings For Suffocation Hazard

Published on March 11, 2024

Children’s brand Jool Baby has recalled about 63,000 infant swings sold by Walmart due to a suffocation risk.

According to an alert by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on March 7, the brand’s Nova Baby Infant Swing that’s intended, marketed, or designed for infant sleep had an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. The angle poses as a violation of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

The swing also “fails to meet mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard,” according to the agency.

The recall notice involves swings that were manufactured between June 2022 and September 2023.

For more details on the recall, click here.

RECALL ALERT: Jool Baby Recalls About 63K Infant Swings For Suffocation Hazard  was originally published on foxync.com

