He Wants to Bless You | Faith Walking

Yo, listen, I don’t know where I got this from, but a part of me would pray and ask God for stuff and I would come so, so, so tender. And so, you know, so concerned that, you know, maybe he didn’t want to do this for me. Maybe I was asking for something and he would take a deep breath and all right, here she is again.

But when I read this scripture and I learned that God wants to bless me and wants to be gracious to me. It just changed the way I pray. It changed the joy that I had when I came to the father. It intensified my beautiful humility. Not sad low self-esteem, but it intensified at all when I read Isaiah 30:18, therefore the Lord waits to be gracious to you, and therefore he exalts himself to show mercy to you. For the Lord is a God of justice. Blessed are those who wait for him. All that is so different from me coming, thinking that he’s looking at a long list of everything that I’ve done and going man she don’t deserve. Let me see if she deserves it, his graciousness, his mercy, his loving kindness, his faithfulness. He wants to bless you. I want you to change the way you see it.

When you come to the like, think about it. You know those with good daddies, you know those good, those good parents that you have and you ask for something and it’s like no problem and they happy to do things for you. That’s how God feels about us, the enemy has lied to us. He is the father of lies. Don’t ask. It’s been too long. You ain’t been the church enough. You ain’t prayed enough. God don’t want to bless you. The words is he’s been commanded to bless you and cannot reverse it. And listen. These scriptures are in the Old Testament. When the children of Israel was acting a fool, they was acting a fool. Turn their back on God every 5 minutes. If you read Isaiah, you were like, oh, thank God for Jesus.

But listen, even in those seasons, God still wants to bless you. When I think about my children, I know that God wants to save them. When I think about my marriage, God wants to hold it together. When I think about my ministry, God wants it to flourish. So I can tell the world about his goodness. He’s not trying to keep the good things from us. He just needs our obedience and he needs our patients more often than not, we’re just a little impatient. It didn’t come the day you wanted or the way you want it. So you figure he ain’t gonna bless you with it. Did you think I I didn’t never think I was going to be in this season of my life at this age. I thought it was coming early. So I thought, Oh well, you know, maybe that just wasn’t for me, but the faithfulness of God allows me to see the goodness of God in the land of the living. That’s what Psalms 27:13 & 14. I believe that I shall look upon the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord be strong and let your heart take courage. Wait for the Lord, but now you wait is important. People you waited with excitement. You wait with joy. You wait with anticipation. You wait, rebuking the enemy cause he’s always trying to get in your head and get in your way, trying to steal your joy.

But what I love is knowing that God wants to bless me. Ah, that’s such an encouraging feeling, and I hope it encourages you this morning.

He Wants to Bless You | Faith Walking was originally published on getuperica.com