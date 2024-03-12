PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday, March 11th, 2024

It’s jampacked start to the week here on Community Connection! We kick the show off welcoming Indianapolis City County Council President Vop Osili! Then, Radio One’s very own Deon Levingston & Karen Vaughn drop in, as Congressman Andre Carson joins the show to promote his upcoming Youth Opportunities Fair!

In our second hour, Child Advocates’ CEO Phyllis Armstrong & Director of Direct Representation Rachel Vilensky give an update on legislation affecting children in their program. Finally, Indianapolis Urban League President Tony Mason and President of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis join us with a major announcement!