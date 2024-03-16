According to the bellereport.com
Celebrate The Life, The Legend and The Legacy of
AMBASSADOR DR. BOBBY JONES
J. Bender Entertainment Presents:
DR. BOBBY JONES
& THE NASHVILLE SUPER CHOIR
LIVE RECORDING
Friday, March 22 / 7:30PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
7594 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189
