Celebrate The Life, The Legend and The Legacy of AMBASSADOR DR. BOBBY JONES

Published on March 16, 2024

According to the bellereport.com

Celebrate The Life, The Legend and The Legacy of

AMBASSADOR DR. BOBBY JONES

J. Bender Entertainment Presents:

DR. BOBBY JONES
& THE NASHVILLE SUPER CHOIR
LIVE RECORDING

Friday, March 22  /  7:30PM

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

7594 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189

