Listen Live
Lifestyle

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Cheer For The Prize

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Family with children cheering and watching Baseball game on TV

Source: Dmytro Aksonov / Getty

CHEER FOR THE PRIZE

Have you ever watched cheerleaders at a sporting event?  Smiling, bubbly, energetic, yelling for their beloved team.  What we don’t see is what might be going on underneath all of that encouragement.  Everyone has their issues.  And yet there they are, faithfully devoted to their team because they know the prize at the end.

In this same way, let us encourage one another in our faith.  Imagine our Abba Father’s joy when he sees us lifting each other up in praise and loving despite whatever we might have going on.  There is so much to be gained in relationship with other believers whether on th receiving or giving end.  And the prize at the end is eternity.  There is nothing greater.

Scripture:

Romans 15:5 NIV May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had.

Prayer:

God, show me ways in which I can encourage others.  I know i delights your heart when you see me giving my time and talents, and that makes it more than worth it!

 

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Cheer For The Prize  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Lifestyle

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Cheer For The Prize

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close