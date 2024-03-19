Listen Live
Candi Staton Introduces ‘The Power of One’ [LISTEN]

| 03.19.24
Candi Staton on GUMEC

Source: Reach / Reach Media Inc.

The legendary Candi Staton joins Get Up Mornings! to introduce her new single, ‘The Power of One!’

This song was first ecorded in the 1990s, but Candi is now releasing it at 84-years-young. Staton is still using her gift to serve and honor the Lord, even after having toured with greats like Mahalia Jackson, Sam Cooke, and more throughout her career.

“When my mother was carrying me in her womb, I was in church…I’ve been singing for over 70+ years. God has blessed me.” -Candi Staton

On March 24, 2024, TVOne will air Candi’s “UnSung” episode. It will trace Candi’s teenage career in the 1950s as a member of the Jewel Gospel Trio and follow her career as an R&B singer -disco diva in the 1970s with millionsellers such as “”Young Hearts Run Free” and “Nights on Broadway.” Then, it comes full circle with her return to the church in the 1980s with a TBN TV show and a string of gospel albums.

Click to Purchase Candi’s Book “Beyond A Shadow of Doubt,”

 

