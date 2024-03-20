Community Connection Wednesday, March 20th, 2024
Our observance of Women’s History Month continues with a jampacked show this Wednesday on Community Connection! We lead off with Founder of Wee Grow Childcare Center Sherrie James, who is celebrating her new location’s first anniversary! Then, Sonja Cooke of Girl Talk Inc joins us with words of encouragement for adolescent girls & their parents alike! Finally, Founding Director of Freetown Village Living History Museum Mrs. Ophelia Wellington takes us on a walk down memory lane!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
For More Information on our guests & their businesses:
http://weegrowchildcarecenter.com
http://www.freetownvillage.org
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Indy Hot Spots With Hot 100.9!