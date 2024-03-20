Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, March 20th, 2024

Published on March 20, 2024

Community Connection Wednesday, March 20th, 2024

Our observance of Women’s History Month continues with a jampacked show this Wednesday on Community Connection! We lead off with Founder of Wee Grow Childcare Center Sherrie James, who is celebrating her new location’s first anniversary! Then, Sonja Cooke of Girl Talk Inc joins us with words of encouragement for adolescent girls & their parents alike! Finally, Founding Director of Freetown Village Living History Museum Mrs. Ophelia Wellington takes us on a walk down memory lane!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

For More Information on our guests & their businesses:

http://weegrowchildcarecenter.com

http://girltalkindy.org

http://www.freetownvillage.org

 

