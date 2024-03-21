Community Connection Thursday, March 21st, 2024
On this episode of Community Connection, we take time to remember the late Indiana State Senator, Jean Breaux. Senator Breaux was a staple in our community who represented District 34 here in Marion County for over 18 years. She will be severely missed and we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Breaux family.
We shift gears in our second hour as we welcome back the Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges to the show as we cover everything from the NCAA tournament, to Anthony Richardson’s philanthropy!
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
Indy Hot Spots With Hot 100.9!