Community Connection Thursday, March 21st, 2024

On this episode of Community Connection, we take time to remember the late Indiana State Senator, Jean Breaux. Senator Breaux was a staple in our community who represented District 34 here in Marion County for over 18 years. She will be severely missed and we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Breaux family.

We shift gears in our second hour as we welcome back the Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges to the show as we cover everything from the NCAA tournament, to Anthony Richardson’s philanthropy!