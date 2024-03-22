Riley Strain’s Body Found In Nashville River

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The body of a missing University of Missouri student has been found in a Nashville river.
Police confirmed the body found in the Cumberland River this morning is Riley Strain’s. The 22-year-old had not been seen since March 8th when he was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s downtown Nashville bar.
Police said there were no signs of foul play-related trauma on the body.
Strain was visiting Nashville on a fraternity trip.
