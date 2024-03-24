Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southeast Side, Man on Motorcycle Dead

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS—A person was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a motorcycle on the southeast side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

IMPD says the crash happened before 8 at the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Avenue.

They believe the driver of a truck hit a motorcycle and the motorcycle hit a third vehicle.

“The initial striking truck left the scene. The third vehicle and driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Officer located a possible suspect vehicle and driver at another location. Both are detained,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release.

IMPD crash investigators say they are trying to figure out all of the facts.

