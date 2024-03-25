Greenwood Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

JENNINGS COUNTY, IND –Troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post arrested a man from Greenwood on serious charges related to drugs and weapons on Sunday. The arrest happened when troopers stopped to check on the driver’s well-being after his vehicle broke down.

Troopers said they noticed a black Ford SUV stopped on the side of US 50, just west of North Vernon. The SUV partially blocked the eastbound lanes, so the troopers pulled over to offer help.

The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Spall from Greenwood, Indiana, said he didn’t need any assistance. However, the troopers noticed some signs that suggested there might be drug activity in the vehicle.

Police used a K9 and detected the smell of drugs coming from the car. Upon searching the SUV, officers found around 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded AR-15-style rifle, marijuana, and related paraphernalia.

“it is disturbing when you find a loaded weapon of any style mixed with drugs can be a dangerous situation,” said State Police Sgt. Carey Huls. “Troopers are trained to look for details that can lead to drug arrests.”

Spall was arrested and taken to Jennings County for having methamphetamine with a firearm, which is a Level 3 felony, and for having a firearm as a felon with prior convictions, which is a Level 5 felony. He also had marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

