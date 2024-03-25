Listen Live
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Call For Help

Published on March 25, 2024

CALL FOR HELP

Depending on the type of person you are, you may not be very good at asking for help.  there are those who like to be the helpers:  they do best serving others because they feel capable and useful.  Then there are those who gladly accept service any time they are given the opportunity.  Neither is better than the other, and both have their positive elements.

In different seasons of life, natural helpers mat need to be the ones receiving help.  Sometimes this is hard to accept, and we have to be careful not to let pride take control.  Asking for help is part of being vulnerable:  we push everything aside to say, “I can’t do this alone.”  God has put capable people in our lives who love to help, but they won’t know we need help until we ask.

Scripture:

Psalm 121:1-2 NCV I look up to the hills, but where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

Prayer:

Father, show me when I’m being stubborn in not asking for help.  I trust you to place people in my life who can both share my burdens and allow me to help them with theirs.

 

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Call For Help  was originally published on praisedc.com

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Call For Help

