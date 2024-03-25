Listen Live
What Is North Carolina’s Favorite Candy for Easter?

Published on March 25, 2024

As Easter Sunday approaches, people are looking to stock up on jellybeans, chocolate bunnies, marshmallow chicks, and other sweet favorites for the kids’ baskets… or maybe to keep for themselves.

Popular food delivery service DoorDash recently took a peek at current springtime trends, and they found out some very interesting facts.

First thing’s first, they broke down the most popular Easter candy by state, and it looks like North Carolina (along with over 30 other states) is a fan of Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs. The seasonal Reese’s cup is the most popular candy nationwide.

It’s also worth noting that when it comes to candy, 31% of Americans favor Easter candy the most, ahead of Halloween candy (29%) and Christmas candy (24%).

Here are the top ordered Easter candy in the U.S., according to DoorDash’s findings.

  1. Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candies

  2. Cadbury Creme Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Candy

  3. Starburst Jelly Beans Original

  4. Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Candy Share Pack

  5. Snicker’s, Twix, Milky Way & More Assorted Easter Chocolate Candy Bulk Variety Pack

  6. Galerie Value Jelly Beans Filled Egg

  7. Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny

  8. Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs

  9. Peeps Marshmallow Chicks Candy

  10. Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Easter Bunny

Favorite Easter Celebrations

DoorDash also took a look at some other popular Easter traditions, and here’s what they found:

  • 70% of Americans are looking to have an Easter meal, whether it’s a traditional dinner or a more festive brunch.
  • Speaking of brunch, DoorDash found a 165% spike in champagne sales in 2023, as well as a 50% spike in orange juice sales… perfect for those mimosas!
  • Egg hunts are particularly popular across the board, with 74% of people claiming that egg hunts should also be held for adults. (Money eggs, perhaps?)
  • 70% of those celebrating Easter are planning to buy an empty basket and fill it themselves, as opposed to buying pre-made baskets.

